Vijay Diwas observed at the Pangode military station

December 16, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Pangode military station in Thiruvananthapuram in connection with the observance of Vijay Diwas on Friday

Vijay Diwas was observed at the Pangode Military Station here on Friday, marking the country’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan laid a wreath at the War Memorial at the station premises. Station commander Brigadier Lalit Sharma, commanding officers of various regiments, 1971 war veteran Col. RG Nair (Retd), other senior officers and soldiers of Pangode Military Station offered their respects at the war memorial. NCC cadets and school children attended the event.

The function began with `Salami Shastra’ saluting the martyrs ,followed by `Shoka Shastra’. A two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the fallen soldiers and the Army band played the `Last Post’.

