Vijay Diwas commemorated at Pangode Military Station

December 17, 2023 05:12 am | Updated 03:44 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Pangode Military Station commander Brigadier Salil M.P. paying tribute at the War Memorial in Pangode on the occasion of Vijay Diwas on Saturday.

Vijay Diwas was commemorated at the Pangode Military Station on Saturday in honour of the country’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

Brigadier Salil M.P., Station Commander, Pangode Military Station, laid a wreath and paid tribute at the War Memorial at Pangode on the occasion. Senior veteran Lt. General Thomas Mathew also laid a wreath at the war memorial.

Commanding officers of various regiments and other senior officers, veterans, and soldiers of the Pangode Military Station and other formations offered their respects at the war memorial. The function began with ‘Salami Shastra’ saluting the martyrs followed by ‘Shoka Shastra’. A two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the fallen soldiers. The Army band played the ‘Last Post’.

Vijay Diwas commemorates the day when over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers led by Lt. General A.K. Niazi surrendered unconditionally before the Indian Army led by Lt. General J.S. Arora, the then General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command, in Dhaka, which was then East Pakistan.

