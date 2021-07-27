Vijay Diwas celebrated at Pangode station

Brigadier Kartik Seshadri, Commander, Pangode Military Station, paying homage to martyrs on Vijay Divas in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

27 July 2021 01:04 IST

To commemorate Indian Army’s victory in Kargil

The Pangode Military Station on Monday remembered the heroes who scripted the Indian victory in the Kargil Operations 22 years ago.

Brigadier Kartik Seshadri, Station Commander, Pangode Military Station, laid a wreath at the War Memorial at Pangode, marking the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations.

All men and officers of the station were present on the occasion and the army band was in attendance. The station also organised a blood donation camp and screened a documentary to mark the anniversary.