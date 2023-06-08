Vigneswari takes charge as Kottayam Collector

June 08, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

V. Vigneswari, a 2015 batch Kerala cadre IAS officer, took charge as Kottayam District Collector on Thursday. She succeeds P.K. Jayashree, who retired from service last week.

In a brief function held here on Thursday, Ms. Vigneswari took charge from Additional District Magistrate Reji P. Joseph. She was accorded a reception on her arrival at the Collectorate here. The official was also accompanied by her husband and Ernakulam District Collector N.S.K. Umesh and other family members .

Speaking to mediapersons after assuming charge, the Collector said public opinion would be sought to prioritise issues. Ms. Vigneswari had earlier served as the managing director of KTDC and Director of Collegiate Education.

