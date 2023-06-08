ADVERTISEMENT

Vigneswari takes charge as Kottayam Collector

June 08, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

V. Vigneswari | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

V. Vigneswari, a 2015 batch Kerala cadre IAS officer, took charge as Kottayam District Collector on Thursday. She succeeds P.K. Jayashree, who retired from service last week.

In a brief function held here on Thursday, Ms. Vigneswari took charge from Additional District Magistrate Reji P. Joseph. She was accorded a reception on her arrival at the Collectorate here. The official was also accompanied by her husband and Ernakulam District Collector N.S.K. Umesh and other family members .

Speaking to mediapersons after assuming charge, the Collector said public opinion would be sought to prioritise issues. Ms. Vigneswari had earlier served as the managing director of KTDC and Director of Collegiate Education.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US