HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vigilance wing to step up inspection of local bodies to root out corruption

Minister says first inspection drive in 46 local bodies since common municipal service came into being has revealed widespread irregularities

June 08, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The internal Vigilance wing of the Department of Local Self-Governments will carry out regular inspections in local bodies to identify and root out corruption.

Local Self-Governments Minister M.B. Rajesh told the media here on Thursday that the first inspection drive in 46 local bodies since the common municipal service came into being had revealed widespread irregularities.

Five suspended

Five employees, including an Assistant Executive Engineer, were suspended from service, he said.

“Hundreds of applications and files were found piling up in some local bodies, occupancy certificates were issued for unauthorised constructions, some employees were found bypassing the online system for issuing building licence and occupancy certificate, and registers were not maintained properly. There were also instances of employees on unauthorised leave and reporting for duty after consuming liquor.”

The Minister said inspections would be carried out in all local bodies at least twice a month and stern action taken against erring officials.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.