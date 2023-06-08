Vigilance wing to step up inspection of local bodies to root out corruption

June 08, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The internal Vigilance wing of the Department of Local Self-Governments will carry out regular inspections in local bodies to identify and root out corruption.

Local Self-Governments Minister M.B. Rajesh told the media here on Thursday that the first inspection drive in 46 local bodies since the common municipal service came into being had revealed widespread irregularities.

Five suspended

Five employees, including an Assistant Executive Engineer, were suspended from service, he said.

“Hundreds of applications and files were found piling up in some local bodies, occupancy certificates were issued for unauthorised constructions, some employees were found bypassing the online system for issuing building licence and occupancy certificate, and registers were not maintained properly. There were also instances of employees on unauthorised leave and reporting for duty after consuming liquor.”

The Minister said inspections would be carried out in all local bodies at least twice a month and stern action taken against erring officials.