Vigilance to file case against Thomas Chandy for land encroachment

The court of Enquiry Commission and Special Judge here has ordered the Vigilance to file a case against former transport minister Thomas Chandy and file an FIR about the unauthorized encroachment of paddy land in Alappuzha.
The directive comes in the wake of the submission of the quick verification report by Vigilance in the case filed by M.K. Subhash, an advocate in Alappuzha. The complainant had alleged that Mr. Chandy had misused public funds for the construction of the one kilometre road from Valippukal to Zero Jetty.
The report had found merit in the complaint and was submitted on Thursday morning.
