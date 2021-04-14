Vigilance to continue probe against Shaji

Kozhikode

14 April 2021 08:16 IST

The Kozhikode Vigilance Inquiry Commissioner and Special Judge on Tuesday posted to April 23 a petition moved by social worker and lawyer M.R. Hareesh seeking the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) to take up a case against Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) legislator K.M. Shaji for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

However, the petition has now become infructuous as the VACB has already registered a case against Mr. Shaji under Section 13 (criminal misconduct by a public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 13 (attachment and forfeiture of property) of the Prevention of Corruption Act ( Amendment) Act.

The case was registered based on a preliminary report the VACB had submitted in the court earlier. Meanwhile, the raids carried out on the residential premises of Mr. Shaji concluded on Tuesday evening. The raids were led by VACB Superintendent of Police S. Sasidharan from Monday morning.

Sources said that the VACB had seized ₹47,35,500 from his house in Kannur and about 60 sovereigns of gold ornaments from both the houses in Kannur and Kozhikode. The seizure included foreign currencies from different countries that possibly indicated could be leftover denominations for personal collection after foreign travel. The probe would continue in the case, they said.

However, Mr. Shaji termed the Vigilance raids at his house as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s political vendetta against him. The money seized from his house was accounted for and it could not be deposited in the bank because of holidays, he said.