Vigilance submits FIR against MLA K.M. Shaji

The Vigilance Department submitted a first information report against Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) legislator K.M. Shaji in the Thalassery vigilance court on Saturday.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has registered a case against the MLA on the charge of having accepted a bribe of ₹25 lakh from the management of a higher secondary school in his constituency at Azhikode in Kannur for sanctioning Plus Two course in 2014. Kannur Vigilance Deputy Superintendent of Police Madhusoodhanan is in charge of the probe.

The case is based on a complaint submitted by a local leader of the IUML Naushad Poothapara to the party State committee. Following this, Kannur block panchayat president K. Padmanabhan filed a complaint with the Chief Minister in 2017 and the Vigilance carried out a primary investigation.

School accounts

While inspecting the accounts of the school, it was found that a sum of ₹30 lakh and ₹35 lakh was received as donation in 2014 and 2015 respectively. During these years, ₹35 lakh had been shown as expenditure. A primary investigation found that ₹25 lakh was paid to the MLA, the FIR said.

In his complaint, Mr. Padmanabhan had claimed there were allegations in 2012-13 that the Puduparai local Muslim League committee had demanded ₹25 lakh from the management for sanctioning Plus Two course for the school. The MLA, who intervened in the matter, though initially told the school management not to pay the amount, later allegedly received the money when the permission was granted to the school in 2017, the complaint said.

Even though the local Muslim League committee took up the issue with the State committee, action was taken against those who took up the issue, he claimed.