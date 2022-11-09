Vigilance should probe temporary postings in Thrissur Corporation: Opposition

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress councillors in Thrissur Corporation staged a protest on Wednesday alleging nepotism in the appointments of CPI(M)-DYFI activists in the temporary posts in the Corporation.

They staged a protest carrying banners and placards in front of the Mayor’s chamber demanding vigilance investigation against the appointments.

“Hundreds of job seekers, who have registered their names in the employment exchange, have been cheated. They are denied their rights. This is a blatant violation of rights of the educated youth,” said Opposition leader Rajan J. Pallan.

Instead of appointing candidates from the employment exchange and the Public Service Commission, people close to the CPI(M) and DYFI had filled the Corporation. The Opposition would legally move against this, he said. He demanded to dismiss the service of all temporary employees of the Thrissur corporation. There were 20 employees, who were posted illegally in the electricity wing of the Corporation alone, the opposition leaders alleged.

Waste management

The Opposition also protested Stygian delay in removal of heaps of rotten garbage from various parts of the city, including Sakthan Nagar. It was difficult to walk for people without closing their nose through Sakthan Nagar, the Opposition said.

The Pakal Veedu at Ollur, a day-care centre for the elderly, was closed for five months now. It should be opened without any delay, Opposition councillors demanded.