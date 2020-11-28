Vigilance seeks communication records

Thiruvananthapuram

28 November 2020 20:16 IST

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) was scheduled to file an application in court seeking the interrogation records of former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister M. Sivasankar.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Customs had arrested Mr. Sivasankar separately in connection with their independent investigations into the various aspects of the UAE gold smuggling case.

The VACB was investigating Mr. Sivasankar in connection with its anti-corruption probe into the Life Mission-UAE Red Crescent contract to provide modern housing for the poor in Thrissur.

The agency was likely to seek information on evidence of mobile phone and Whatsapp communication between gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh and others.