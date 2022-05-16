Vigilance raids Excise office, seizes ₹10.23 lakh
A team of Vigilance officers raided the Excise division office here and seized ₹10.23 lakh unaccounted money on Monday. The cash was seized from office assistant Nooruddin.
The cash was found wrapped and hidden inside the dash board.
The Vigilance team led by DySP Gangadharan captured Nooruddin at Kadamkode junction.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.