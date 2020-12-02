Vigilance raid on KSFE: KPCC president sees rift between CM, Finance Minister

KALPETTA

02 December 2020 00:10 IST

Congress chief seeks probe into ‘irregularities’ in the KSFE

Kerala Pradesh Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran has said that the State is witnessing a fight between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Finance Minister Thomas Isaac over the surprise raid by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on the offices of the Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE).

Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, Mr. Ramachandran said that the raid was conducted in a financial establishment of the government where the Finance Minister was directly involved in its activities.

However, the Chief Minister had stated that irregularities were unearthed during the raid, Mr. Ramachandran said.

Advertising

Advertising

“If it is true, then why was Mr. Isaac speaking against the raid?” he asked.

The two leaders had lost their joint responsibility in the State government owing to the internal conflict in the Communist Party of India (Marxist), he alleged.