Vigilance raid at house of accused in tree-felling case

Joji John, forest range officer, is under suspension

The Vigilance special unit on Friday conducted a raid at the house of Joji John, former forest range officer (Adimali) who is the first accused in the Mankuva tree-felling case.

He was suspended from service last December following allegations of tree felling.

According to Vigilance sources, many documents were seized from his house and resort at Thekkady.

The Vigilance had received a complaint that the former range officer had received uncounted money to the tune of crores of rupees in his account. The Vigilance special wing registered a case against him. The raid was led by Vigilance special Deputy Superintendent of Police Sajeevan P.U. According to officials, the team seized bank passbooks and other documents from his house and resort.