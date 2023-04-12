ADVERTISEMENT

Vigilance raid at forest, animal husbandry check-posts

April 12, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau raided the forest and animal husbandry check-posts in the district on Wednesday. Although no irregularities were detected in forest check-posts, the raiding officers found ₹8,931 hidden under the roof a building and in banana trees near the animal husbandry check-post at Naduppuni.

The Vigilance began its raid in the early hours of Wednesday following complaints that vehicles carrying cattle and poultry from Tamil Nadu were being allowed into the State without any checks.

Vigilance officers said that several vehicles let in by the animal husbandry officials at the check-post were found to have no bills or receipts. Officers said that the cash collected as bribes by the officials at the check-post was found hidden in nearby places.

CONNECT WITH US