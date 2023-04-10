Vigilance probe into awarding of parking contract

April 10, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau to constitute a team headed by the Superintendent of Police to conduct a preliminary enquiry into the award of contract for collecting parking fees at the Nilakkal parking grounds for the year 2022-23.

The Bench while recently hearing a suo motu case initiated in connection with the award of the contract also ordered that if, at any stage during the enquiry, there are reasonable grounds to believe that a public servant has committed an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, further proceedings will be taken in accordance with law.

The court noted that the contract was awarded to the contractor without insisting on furnishing a bank guarantee for the balance bid amount despite specific conditions stipulated in the tender conditions and agreement.

The court said that it was for the Travancore Devaswom Board to initiate appropriate proceedings against the contractor, in accordance with law, for the recovery of the defaulted payments and other amounts due to the Board.