Vigilance officer suspended for allegedly accepting bribe

March 27, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Velayudhan Nair P., a Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) of the Thiruvananthapuram special cell of the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB), who gave his colleagues the slip while being investigated for a bribery charge, was suspended from service on Sunday.

The officer had been recently booked for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 from a municipal official who was arrested in a vigilance case.

A team led by him had arrested Thiruvalla municipal secretary Narayanan S. and office attendant Haseena Beegum for accepting a bribe of ₹25,000 from a person who had approached the office for a service a few years ago. However, he later filed a report in the Vigilance court claiming the duo to be innocent.

The VACB later unearthed evidence to prove Mr. Narayanan had transferred ₹50,000 to Mr. Nair’s son Shyamlal. This prompted the VACB to register a case against the officer. He, however, managed to flee during a raid that was conducted in his house in Kazhakuttom on March 23. He is yet to be apprehended.

