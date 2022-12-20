Vigilance inspector manhandled by mob

December 20, 2022 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

An official of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) was allegedly attacked by a mob in his house near Vembayam on Monday. Circle inspector Yahya Khan came under attack by a group of nearly 20 people at Thekkada around 11.30 p.m. The incident took place when he raised objections to visitors at a wedding auditorium nearby parking their cars outside his residence. They had come to attend a wedding anniversary celebration in the auditorium.

The officer was admitted to a hospital in Kanyakulangara. While the police have arrested five people, efforts are underway to nab the others who were part of the gang that assaulted the officer. Vattappara police have registered a case.

