Vigilance court orders probe against aided school

The Special Vigilance Court here has ordered a probe against an aided school in Parassala for allegedly falsifying student data to claim government grants and allowance for midday meal scheme and pandemic assistance.

Enquiry Commissioner and Special Judge (Vigilance) Rajakumara M.V., in an order issued a few days ago, directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), Thiruvananthapuram unit, to conduct a preliminary enquiry into allegations levelled against the administrators of Easwara Vilasam Upper Primary School, Koothali, Parassala. The court also ordered the enquiry be completed within three months.

They have been accused of manipulating school records in order to obtain noon meal allowance, book allowance, maintenance allowance etc. by showing a higher number of students than the actual number. The school allegedly made bogus admissions of the purpose, according to a petition filed by activist Sunil Kumar A.

The complainant, who was represented by advocate Sekhar G. Thampi, submitted that an inspection by the authorities found 68 bogus admissions in the 2023-24 academic year. Divisions were found to have been fixed on the basis of the strength of such bogus admissions during the previous years, he added.

The Deputy Director of Education, Thiruvananthapuram, had also highlighted a loss of ₹14,765 on account of book allowance, and ₹50,980 on account of meal allowance during 2023-24, the complainant stated.

