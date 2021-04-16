Vigilance begins questioning K.M. Shaji

A special unit of the Kozhikode Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Friday started interrogating Indian Union Muslim League legislator K.M. Shaji in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly amassing wealth beyond his lawful sources of income.

On Thursday, the VACB had served a notice on him after the agency raided his houses in Kannur and Kozhikode districts. A case was registered against him under under Section 13 (criminal misconduct by a public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 13 (Attachment and forfeiture of property) of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Amendment) Act.

During the raids carried out on Monday and Tuesday, the VACB had seized unaccounted money totalling ₹ 47, 35, 500 and about 60 sovereigns of gold ornaments from his house in Kannur and ₹ 30,000, 475 gm of gold ornaments and foreign currencies of various countries from his house in Kozhikode.

However the gold ornaments and foreign currencies were returned to him. Mr. Shaji represented Azhikode assembly constituency in Kannur district and he is seeking re-election from the segment now.

Earlier, in its preliminary report submitted to the Kozhikode Vigilance Inquiry Commissioner and Special Judge, the VACB said that Mr. Shaji had amassed extra income of ₹ 1.4 crore in the last nine years. His known source of earning was ₹ 88,57,452, it said.