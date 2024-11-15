ADVERTISEMENT

Vigilance Awareness Week observance organised

Published - November 15, 2024 01:15 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Various competitions were organised for school and college students as part of the Vigilance Awareness Week observance organised by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) in association with The Hindu In School. The events were organised with the primary objective of raising awareness about the importance of vigilance to foster national progress. Painting and essay writing competitions were organised for schoolchildren, while college students participated in a debate competition. Prizes were distributed to winners of the competitions at a function held at Regional Sports Centre, Kadavanthra. Anil Vasu, DGM (Lubes), IOCL, who was the chief guest, stressed importance of staying vigilant in all walks of life. A Radhika Suresh, chief manager (Lubes), IOCL, and Suresh Kumar Pillai, DGM (Sales & Distribution), The Hindu Group, Kerala, too were present. Around 1,500 students participated in the events.

