Vigilance app saves a project

A ₹7-crore apparel project at Rajakumari village will get a new lease of life, thanks to the intervention of the Vigilance Research and Training Wing.

A 55,000-sq-ft building constructed for the project has been remaining idle for nearly three years. The premises have been overrun by weeds, with dust accumulated on glasspanes of the building.

After a long wait for the project to go on stream, a resident alerted the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau through the ‘Whistle Now’ mobile application against corruption in December 2016. The Vigilance launched an inquiry and alerted the government. An official at the Vigilance wing said the unit would start functioning next month following the intervention of the government and Electricity Minister M.M. Mani.

A garment company based at Tirupur has agreed to start a unit here and employ local women. The company proposes to make T-shirts for foreign markets. The work on the two-storey building, which began in 2011, was completed in 2013. Whistle Now is a social platform to share information on activities that are deemed illegal, unethical, and not correct. Anyone can be a whistle-blower and his/her information will be kept secret. The VACB launched the application with the aim of a corruption-fee society. The Tirupur-based company Cotton Blossom will start its unit within a month. Representatives of the company had already visited the site.