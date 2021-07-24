Vigil up as rain gains strength in Kerala

District authorities told to be on alert

The State government has stepped up vigil with heavy rainfall continuing in several districts, especially the eastern high ranges.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said district authorities had been directed to evacuate people from vulnerable locations, if needed. The continuing heavy rain in the eastern high ranges could trigger landslips.

“The monsoon has gained in strength with the formation of a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. Rainfall is especially heavy in the hilly regions in the eastern parts of the State,” he said adding that the districts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu bordering Kerala had reported heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department has put Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on yellow alert till July 26, given the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall.

Fishers warned

Fishers have been warned against venturing out to sea till July 27 as strong winds are likely along the Kerala and Karnataka coasts and the Lakshadweep region. High waves in the range of 2.5 to 3.4 metres are likely to lash the Kerala coast till Sunday night, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has warned.

The offshore trough, which runs at mean sea level from Maharashtra coast to north Kerala, is likely to weaken from July 26, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, another low pressure area is expected to take shape in the north Bay of Bengal towards the end of the month.