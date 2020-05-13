Kerala

Vigil to be tightened at Talapady check-post

Those who cross border without pass to be prosecuted

The Kasaragod district administration has prepared a comprehensive programme for COVID-19 control in the district.

District Collector D. Sajith Babu, who chaired the Corona Control Committee meeting here on Thursday, said that passes had been made mandatory for people coming from other States through the Talapady check-post. Preference would be given to pregnant women, children, elderly and the sick.

Those who cross the border without a pass would be sent to quarantine. They would also be prosecuted under the Epidemic Disease Ordinance, he said.

He said Keralites stranded in other States should reach the border by taking the national highway route. They should not choose the State highway or the KSTP road, he added.

Strict checks

“Those arriving at the railway station will be allowed to enter if they have passes,” he said. Checks would be tightened at Kalikadavu and Talapady check-post. The number of help desks at Talapady would be reduced to 10 in the coming days, he added.

The District Police Chief had been instructed to strengthen ward-level vigilante committees in order to ensure that preventive measures were effective. Hand sanitiser should be ensured in organisations and employees should wear masks, he said.

