Kerala

Vigil tightened on Wayanad borders

A team of police officials keeping vigil on the bank of the Kabani river on the Kerala-Karnataka border on Friday.

A team of police officials keeping vigil on the bank of the Kabani river on the Kerala-Karnataka border on Friday.  

The Wayanad district administration has tightened vigil on the Kerala-Karnataka and Kerala-Tamil Nadu borders of the district by using drone and deploying more police officials to crack down on border crossings.

The administration had plans to declare border villages in the district as COVID-19 hotspot areas and stop entry into the villages in the wake of the arrival of more people from neighbouring districts in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu by violating lockdown norms.

As many as 118 persons from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu were quarantined after they entered the district by flouting norms, Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla told The Hindu on Friday.

Many among them reached Wayanad from Coorg and Mysuru districts in Karnataka through forest as well as by crossing the Kabani river, and also from Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu through illegal crossing points, and rural roads, Ms. Abdulla said.

Villagers on the border areas had been directed to inform the police and Health Department officials about the movement of people from other States, she said.

