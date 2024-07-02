Vigil stepped up against viral hepatitis, shigella in Malappuram

The Health department has strengthened measures against the spread of viral hepatitis and shigellosis or Shigella bacterial infection across the district. Viral hepatitis was reported at several places in Vallikkunnu, Chelembra, Kuzhimanna and Pallikkal grama panchayats.

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 1,420 confirmed viral hepatitis cases and 5,360 unconfirmed cases were reported in the district in the current year. Eleven people died of viral hepatitis in Malappuram this year. There were also seven other deaths of suspicious viral hepatitis cases.

In June alone, 154 confirmed viral hepatitis cases and 1,607 suspected cases were reported in the district. Most of those cases were at Athanikkal (245), Kuzhimanna (91), Munniyur (85), Chelembra (53), Kondotty (51), Tirurangadi (48), Parappanangadi (48) and Nannmbra (30).

ADVERTISEMENT

District Medical Officer R. Renuka said that Health and other government departments had launched a joint effort to prevent the spread of the disease in those areas.

“Health officials are chlorinating the wells and other water sources in those places every three days,” she said.

Asha workers are reaching out to households while public awareness is being created by using a public address system.

Shigella bacterial infection was confirmed in three samples collected from the students of AMPL School, Vennayoor, in Pallikkal panchayat. “The public should maintain extreme vigil against the spread of shigella,” Dr. Renuka said.

She said shigella was one of the main causes of diarrhoea among children. It can spread from one person to another through water and stale food.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.