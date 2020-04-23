Vigil stepped up against intrusions into State

The district authorities tightened the vigil against people sneaking in and out by violating the lockdown restrictions. District Collector D. Balamurali said here on Thursday that apart from the police, GST intelligence officials too started surveillance at the borders in view of reports of lockdown violations.

The authorities here have made it mandatory for truck and lorry owners to provide self-declarations stating the names of the drivers and helpers. The new move came into effect when people started travelling in lorries in the guise of helpers.

State Police Chief Loknath Behra wrote to his counterparts in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to adopt the same measure by making it mandatory for truck owners to certify the names of drivers and assistants in a self-declaration.

Survey conducted

Health officials have conducted a survey covering all the households in 11 grama panchayats in the district with travel history in the last two months, potential future travel, and their co-morbidity.

“Once the lockdown is lifted, we think this will be useful to identify risky cases and contain any disease spread at the earliest,” said Mr. Balamurali.