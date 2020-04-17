Vigil against monsoon-time diseases

With the COVID-19 threat showing signs of receding, the State government on Friday turned its attention to pre-monsoon cleaning and epidemic prevention activities.

Addressing a high-level meeting here, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stressed the need to clean up houses and public places. Pointing out that fever and communicable diseases tend to rear up during the monsoon period, he called on local bodies to redouble the sanitation activities and encourage families to clean up their houses, especially in areas classified as COVID-19 hotspots.

Preventive activities

The meeting decided to set aside one day to clean up public places, buildings and offices, engaging not more than five persons at a time. Preventing stagnation of water and accumulation of garbage in drains and gutters, and proper and timely disposal of waste would be given priority.

The Green Task Force and Volunteer Corps would be pressed into service for cleaning of ponds and canals.

The Chief Minister mooted the idea of using the services of migrant workers in the effort. “Doing so would ensure restoration of their livelihood,” he said.

Local bodies were directed to take up vector control activities, repair damaged roads, ensure drinking water supply and carry out maintenance of school buildings.

Focus on vector control

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja stressed the need to maintain vigil against dengue fever, leptospirosis, H1N1, cholera and hepatitis. She also urged officials to focus vector control efforts on buildings under construction.

Forest Minister K. Raju said the department had taken measures to ensure the supply of drinking water for wild animals in forest areas.

Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan, Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma, Education Minister C. Ravindranath, Chief Secretary Tom Jose and other officials participated.