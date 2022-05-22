Vigil against dengue, leptospirosis in Kollam

Preventive measures to curb spread of water- and vector-borne diseases

With Kollam district reporting 27 cases of dengue fever and four leptospirosis deaths, the district administration has intensified preventive measures to curb the spread of water and vector-borne diseases.

Clean-up drives for source eradication have already started, while public spaces, institutions and houses in all wards will be cleaned from May 24 to 28. At present, around 80 persons are under observation with symptoms of dengue.

The disease hotspots in Kollam include Thamarakulam, Uliyakovil, Thankassery, Thirumullavaram, Kadapakkada, Kurippuzha, Kachcheri, Chivode, Kamukumcheri and Kadassery.

The district administration has urged the public to clear all potential breeding sources such as unused vessels and tanks. It is also mandatory to change the water in pots containing ornamental plants once a week.

Fever, fatigue headache, pain behind the eyes and skin rashes are among the symptoms of dengue, and persons who develop the above-mentioned symptoms have been advised to avoid self-medication and seek professional help.

The Health department has also instructed to maintain proper hygiene to avoid diarrhoea and hepatitis A. Early symptoms of jaundice include fever, headache, vomiting, fatigue, and nausea and infected persons are advised to avoid contact with others and take rest at home.

Since four leptospirosis (rat fever) deaths were reported in the district, a Doxy Wagon campaign will be launched in the district on May 23. Medicines will be distributed and awareness programs will be held at flood-prone areas, construction sites and workplaces of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) scheme workers.

“Self-medication is dangerous and those with symptoms should contact the nearest health centre. All essential medicines, including those for lifestyle diseases, infectious diseases and rabies, are available in the district,” said District Medical Officer Dr. Bindu Mohan.