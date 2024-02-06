Viewpoint: Big-ticket plans but where is the money going to come from?

February 06, 2024 05:28 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST

Willing to strike but afraid to wound — that about summed up the stance of Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, as he unveiled the State Budget for 2024-25 on Monday.

For a State facing existential angst on the financial front, policy watchers and the public were looking to well-grounded cues on how the Left Democratic Front government would sustain the much-touted “Kerala model” of debt-funded welfare-cum-development in the face of borrowing constraints under the FRBM rules. In short, a plan B.

Pragmatic moves

The Finance Minister made some pragmatic moves, untrammelled by the trappings of ideology, to attract the private sector into areas like tourism, setting up of universities, industrial parks, “Chinese-model” special development zones and a massive flagship international residential-commercial complex at Marine Drive, Kochi.

From the perspective of a growth-push, the promise that the government plans to take up construction of houses costing ₹10,000 crore under its LIFE (Livelihood, Inclusion and Financial Empowerment) Mission for the poor in the next two years is also a welcome move.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Programmes are being planned to attract investments to the tune of ₹3 lakh crores within the next 3 years,” he said. There was a directional thrust in the Finance Minister’s presentation — for instance , weaving a structure of three hubs.

The first is a plan to create a “growth hub” around Vizhinjam port, set to become operational by May, 2024. The government aims to make Vizhinjam a centre encompassing townships, residential and commercial areas, warehouses and entertainment zones, requiring huge investments.

Secondly, the Government proposes to provide “special incentives and packages” for transforming Kerala into a “higher education hub”. The State will attract private investments for establishing new higher education institutions in Kerala having international standards in partnership with the private sector. This marks a refreshing U-turn from the policy of opposition to the private sector’s presence in higher education, including self-financing colleges.

Third is the plan to make the State a “Care Hub”. In the near future, 20% of the population of Kerala will cross the age of 60 years. It is true that in a majority of the houses there are none including children to lend them support. A scheme will be formulated to set up ‘Care Centres’ in ideal locations across the State for providing health care and protection, according to the Finance Minister.

But the key question, end of the day, remained on where the resources to fund these big- ticket schemes will come from. All of this will not come from the private sector and the heavy lifting has to be necessarily done by the government. Though the Finance Minister used terms like “out-of-the-box” as he started his speech, measures to mop-up tax or non-tax revenues (like the e-registration fee, court fee et al) were incremental and do not add up to meet the need for massive investments matching the Budget’s thrust.

Liquidity worries

The latest liquidity worries of the State fovernment have thrown a question mark on the sustainability of the Kerala model of development, sans debt. Founded on low-cost education and healthcare, low-tariff public transport, welfare pensions for a whopping 18% of the population, periodic mass entertainment/cultural events at Government expense, this prototype is under stress. The dwindling NRI remittances have not helped matters either.

Is the only option more debt ? Or are there unexplored avenues or innovative means of resource mobilisation and better targeting of subsidies? The ongoing tussle between the State and the Centre now before the Supreme Court may provide the final answer. The hearing starts next week.

(The writer is a commentator on finance and the economy)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.