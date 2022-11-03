Vietnamese delegation visits College of Agriculture

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of a visit to Kerala, a 15-member delegation, including government officials and business heads from the Ben Tre province of Vietnam, visited the College of Agriculture, Vellayani, on Thursday to understand the agriculture sector of the State and higher education possibilities in agriculture.

The visit is expected to open up several collaborations in the State’s agriculture sector, college authorities said. Vietnam follows agricultural practices similar to that in Kerala and has achieved higher productivity in the cultivation of paddy, pepper, coffee, rubber and cashew. “Kerala can provide excellent support to Vietnam in areas such as higher education, professional training and information technology,” a pressnote issued by the college said.

The delegates visited the campus of the College of Agriculture and its laboratories and had discussions with senior officials of Kerala Agricultural University. They sought the help of the university in pest management of coconut and higher education in the agricultural sector.

Tran Ngoc Tam, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party committee, led the official delegation, which also included directors of various departments, including health, IT, industry and trade, agriculture and rural development, culture, sports and tourism, planning and investment. The business delegation comprised representatives of various investment companies.

Sakeer Hussain, Registrar, Kerala Agricultural University; Roy Stephen, Dean of Faculty, College of Agriculture, Vellayani; and Director of Research Latha welcomed the Vietnamese team. Senior faculty of the college held a meeting with the delegation.