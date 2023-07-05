ADVERTISEMENT

Vietnamese Ambassador visits Technopark

July 05, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

For exploring IT and electronics collaboration opportunities between Vietnam and Kerala

The Hindu Bureau

Nguyen Thanh Hai, Ambassador of Vietnam to India, visited the Technopark in the capital on Wednesday to explore information technology (IT) and electronics collaboration opportunities between Vietnam and the Kerala IT sector.

He was accompanied by Economic Attache Nguyen Luong Duc and Venu Rajamony, Officer on Special Duty, External Cooperation, Government of Kerala. An overview of Kerala IT was given to the visiting dignitaries followed by discussions on electronic manufacturing, joint research and development, smart factories, IT training, agri-tech, digitisation efforts, EV technologies and start-up collaboration.

The visitors took a tour of the Centre for Development of Imaging Technology’s (C-DIT) mobile digitisation lab capable of digitising old records for archiving purposes.

Technopark CEO Sanjeev Nair, Digital University Kerala Vice Chancellor Saji Gopinath, Kerala Startup Mission CEO Anoop Ambika, ICTAK CEO Santhosh Kurup, C-DIT Director Jayaraj G., GTech secretary and Tata Elxsi centre head Sreekumar V., GTech vice chairman and EY director - India location head Richard Antony, GTech CEO Vishnu V. Nair, Kerala IT Parks CMO Manjit Cherian, and IT industry leaders from various companies in Technopark participated in the discussion held at Malabar hall, Park Centre.

