Vietnam, Kerala to promote ties in tourism, trade

July 04, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyen Thanh Hai said here on Tuesday that a new flight service linking Kerala with Vietnam would commence soon.

The Ambassador, who held talks with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here, said the new service would prove beneficial for both regions in various spheres.

Mr. Vijayan said a direct flight from Kochi to Ho Chi Minh city would help Kerala cement ties with Vietnam. He said a delegation from the southern Vietnam region of Ben Tre had already visited Kerala and established ties with the State.

He hoped the relationship would boost tourism and trade between the two regions and assured the Ambassador of support in the effort.