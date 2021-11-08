Vietnam Ambassador arrives in State for three-day visit

To meet Chief Minister, trade relations on agenda

A six-member delegation from Vietnam led by Pham Sanh Chau, Vietnamese Ambassador to India, has arrived in Kerala for a three day visit. The group will be visiting various areas in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts.

After arriving here on Sunday, the group visited the College of Agriculture in Vellayani, University College, Napier Museum and other places. At both the colleges, they interacted with the faculty and enquired about the possibilities for Vietnamese students to do higher studies in Kerala.

On Monday, they will have a meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian and Industries Minister P.Rajeeve at the Mascot Hotel. More trade relations between Vietnam and Kerala will be one of the agendas of the meeting. They will also visit the Vellar Craft Village and later head to Kollam.