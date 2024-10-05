GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vidyodaya School wins CBSE Kalotsav

Updated - October 05, 2024 09:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

  Vidyodaya School, Thevakkal, secured the first position with 787 points in the Kochi Metro Sahodaya CBSE Kalotsav that concluded at Kalamassery on October 5 (Saturday).

Viswajyothi Public School, Angamaly, came second with 777 points, and Sri Sarada Vidyalaya, Kalady, earned the third place with 723 points.

The three-day festival saw the participation of 3,200 students from 45 schools. Hibi Eden, MP, was the chief guest at the valedictory function held at Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery.

Published - October 05, 2024 09:54 pm IST

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / school / arts, culture and entertainment

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.