Vidyodaya School wins CBSE Kalotsav

Vidyodaya School, Thevakkal, secured the first position with 787 points in the Kochi Metro Sahodaya CBSE Kalotsav that concluded at Kalamassery on October 5 (Saturday).

Viswajyothi Public School, Angamaly, came second with 777 points, and Sri Sarada Vidyalaya, Kalady, earned the third place with 723 points.

The three-day festival saw the participation of 3,200 students from 45 schools. Hibi Eden, MP, was the chief guest at the valedictory function held at Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery.