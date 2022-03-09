Vidyaswantana Kiranam to ensure welfare of differently abled children

Chavara block panchayat allocates ₹11,15,000 for project

Chavara block panchayat allocates ₹11,15,000 for project

The Chavara block panchayat has launched the Vidyaswantana Kiranam project to ensure the welfare of differently abled children.

As part of the scheme, differently abled children studying in various schools under the Chavara Block Resource Centre (BRC) will be provided medicines and other support. “There are 512 differently abled students in 45 schools and about 60% of them are from underprivileged families. Their parents are forced to spend a considerable amount every month for medicines and other assistive devices. The aim is to support them,” said block panchayat president Santosh Thuppassery.

Rehabilitation

The beneficiaries were identified through a medical camp at the Chavara Community Health Centre in two phases and they will be provided with medicines. The medicines will be made available through the Kerala Medical Services Corporation (KMSCL) and Karunya and Maveli stores. The scheme will also help in ensuring rehabilitation by offering vocational training and for that maximum funding will be made available from other sources.

The block panchayat has allocated ₹11,15,000 for the project and a monitoring committee chaired by the block panchayat president and comprising the chairpersons of the health, education and welfare committees, vice chairpersons and block panchayat members will be coordinating the activities.