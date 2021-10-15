‘Vidyarambham’ for many children in Wayanad

Hundreds of children along with their parents took part in the 'Vidyarambham' ritual on Vijayadashami day in the district. Temples had made elaborate arrangements for the ceremony adhering the COVID-19 protocols.

The 'Vidyarambham' ceremony mainly involves a guru (teacher) inscribing the invocation to Lord Ganapati on the tongue of the child with a golden ring and making them write with the right index finger the invocation, on a bed of raw rice.

The ritual was performed in all major temples under the Malabar Devaswom Board in the district , including Sree Valliyoorkavu Bhagavathi Temple, Mananthavady; Sree Mahavishnu temple, Thirunelly and Sree Mahadeva temple ,Thrissilery, as well as Sree Maha Ganapathi temple at Sulthan Bathery and Sree Mariyamman temples at Sulthan Bathery and Kalpetta. The ritual was not performed in those temples last year, owing to the pandemic.

As many as 225 children each came for 'Vidyarambham' at Sree Valliyoorkavu Bhagavathi Temple and Sree Maha Ganapathi temple. In some instances, the the older members of the families initiated the children in their respective homes.