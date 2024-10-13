Vidyarambham ceremonies held in Thiruvananthapuram

Hundreds of children were introduced to the world of letters and learning through Vidyarambham ceremonies held at various cultural and religious institutions in Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of Vijayadashami on Sunday, marking the culmination of Navaratri festival.

Major venues, such as Saraswathi Mandapam in Poojappura; Thunchan Smarakam in Iranimuttom; Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple; Attukal Bhagavathy Temple; and Karikkakom Sree Chamundi Temple, drew large crowds as families from different faiths brought their children to participate in this auspicious event.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan initiated 55 children at a ceremony organised at Raj Bhavan, assisting them in writing their first letters with their index fingers on a platter of rice grains. In a message on X, Mr. Khan said “Heartiest greetings to Keralites the world over on Vijayadashami. My best wishes to all children who are having their Vidyarambham – initiation into the world of alphabet and knowledge.”

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also initiated six children into learning at his official residence Cliff House in the capital city. He emphasised the importance of enhancing educational facilities and fostering a conducive learning ecosystem for future generations.

Notable figures including artist Karakkamandapam Vijayakumar, singer Kallara Gopan, danseuse Gayathri guided children in art and dance at the Thunchan Smarakam.

The Saraswathi Mandapam was particularly vibrant, hosting around 2,000 children for the ceremony. Shashi Tharoor, MP, introduced toddlers to letters by tracing ‘Om Hari Shri’ in Sanskrit, Malayalam and English there.

At the Kumaran Asan National Institute of Culture in Thonnakkal, poet V. Madhusoodanan Nair, former Chief Secretary V.P. Joy, historian Perettil G. Priyadarshan, Shaji Prabhakaran, A. Sampath, ex-MP, V.N. Murali and Naduvattom Gopalakrishnan were among those who led the ceremony.

Thirty two children from among the tribal families of Sabarimala forest region were also initiated into letters at a ceremony organised by Gandhi Bhavan, Pathanapuram, at the Lulu Mall here. Around 80 children of Gandhi Bhavan also attended the programme. Former Adviser to the Prime Minister, T.K.A. Nair, former Kerala High Court judge M.R. Hariharan Nair and Gandhi Bhavan secretary Punalur Somarajan were among those who led the children.

Many churches also held similar ceremonies, with families and children gathering at Madre de Deus Church at Vettucaud where priests led the initiations.