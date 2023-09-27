Vidyakiranam: action for speedy construction of school buildings

September 27, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

An action plan will be implemented for expediting construction of school buildings that are to be completed under the Vidyakiranam project.

This was decided at a meeting of top officials of the General Education department convened by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed matters related to public education that were pointed out at a regional review meeting held in the State capital and attended by the Chief Minister, Ministers, and senior officials.

A decision to convene a meeting of MLAs, special purpose vehicle agencies, District Collectors, and officials of the General Education department for the purpose of speedy construction of school buildings.

It was also decided to implement a comprehensive quality project to ensure education standards. A meeting of department officials at various levels would be convened in the State capital on October 4 as part of the project, a statement here said.

