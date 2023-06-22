Vidya remanded until July 6, sent in police custody for 2 days

June 22, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Munsiff Magistrate Court at Mannarkkad on Thursday remanded former Students Federation of India (SFI) leader K. Vidya in judicial custody until July 6 in connection with a certificate forgery case. Obliging to a police request, the court sent her in police custody for two days. The court will consider Vidya’s bail application on Saturday.

When the prosecution complained that Vidya did not cooperate with it, her counsel argued that she had not been absconding and that she had been with a friend of hers. Vidya was arrested from her friend’s house near Meppayur in Kozhikode district on Wednesday.

Vidya’s counsel said that she would have appeared before the court had the police served a notice. While being taken away in a police vehicle, Vidya said that the case against her was a fabricated one and that political opponents had plotted against her.

Vidya claimed that she had excelled in her studies and that she did not need a bogus certificate of experience. She alleged that RGM Government College Principal Lally Mol too had plotted against her. The Principal, however, denied her allegations.

The police slapped charges of forgery and cheating under Indian Penal Code sections 465, 471, and 468. The government and the police had come under pressure after the authorities took a lenient stand towards the former SFI leader.

The complaint against Vidya was that she had produced two forged experience certificates while appearing for a guest teacher’s post at RGM Government College, Agali, Attappady, on June 2. The fake certificates were made in the name of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam.

On June 6, an FIR was filed the Central police station, Kochi, against Vidya following a complaint by the Maharaja’s College authorities. The next day, the governing council of the Government Arts and Science College, Karindalam, decided to verify the veracity of Vidya’s experience certificates. She had submitted the same certificates at the Karindalam college too.

On June 8, a case against Vidya was filed at Neeleswaram police station too. On June 9, the Principal of RGM Government College, Attappady, filed a complaint against Vidya at Agali police station.

