Vidya gets bail in forgery case

June 24, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Munsiff Magistrate Court, Mannarkkad, released former Students Federation of India (SFI) leader K. Vidya on bail on Saturday. Vidya was arrested in connection with a forgery case.

The court set some conditions for Vidya’s bail. She should not leave the State for two months, should not try to influence witnesses or investigating officers, should appear before the investigating officer on alternate Saturdays, and should not involve in any similar cases.

The court said that no police custody was needed for Vidya as she asserted her willingness to appear before any officer anywhere anytime.

A police team led by DySP N. Muraleedharan produced Vidya at the court on Saturday afternoon.

Vidya’s counsel Sebi Sebastian argued that there was no proof that Vidya had forged an experience certificate. Appealing for the bail, Vidya requested the court to consider her gender, her health and age.

Granting bail to Vidya, the court instructed the police to serve notice if they wanted to question her.

Although a police team from Neeleswaram had reached the court premises to re-arrest Vidya in connection with a complaint filed at Neeleswaram police station about producing forged experience certificates for a job at Government College, Karindalam, the court prevented her arrest. The court said that her arrest should be avoided considering her weak health.

However, the police will serve her a notice to appear before them at Neeleswaram. Vidya will have to appear for questioning in three days after she gets the notice.

Denying her involvement in forging documents, Vidya claimed that she had excelled in her studies at Maharaja’s College and that she did not have to fudge an experience certificate to get a job. She said the police had not served her any notice, and had not told her why she was arrested.

However, the prosecution argued that Vidya had admitted to the police that she had forged experience certificates in the name of Maharaja’s College using her phone, and that she had deleted them when cases were registered against her.

The prosecution accused Vidya of absconding soon after the case was registered, and also of destroying evidence.