Videos safe but could have been copied, says forensic expert

‘No conclusive evidence to prove that contents of the card were copied’

The visuals of the alleged rape in the memory card in the actor rape case remain untampered though there existed a technical possibility of them being copied to some devices, according to forensic expert S.P. Sunil, who examined the card.

However, there were no conclusive evidence to prove that the contents of the card were copied to some devices, said Dr. Sunil, former Joint Director (Research) of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Thiruvananthapuram.

“The system files of a memory card will change when it is connected to a computer or a similar electronic device either to view or to copy it to another device. The hard disk of the computer that was used to access the card needs to be examined to ascertain what caused the changes in the system files,” Dr. Sunil told The Hindu.

He had examined the memory card in the case on May 29 and filed a report in the Kerala High Court on May 31.

He said there were no changes in the contents of the eight video files found in the card and the videos were not found tampered with. However, the possibility of the contents of the card being copied using a computer cannot be ruled out as there were changes in the system files of the memory card.

Dr. Sunil was also examined for eight days as a witness in the special court, which is considering the case.

The reported changes in the hash value of the memory card had kicked up a controversy with the survivor writing to the Chief Justices of India and the Kerala High Court seeking a probe, alleging that the visuals were leaked out.

“The change in the hash value of the card happens when the digital records are accessed without using Write Blockers, a device that provides read-only access to digital documents. The courts are supposed to use Write Blockers while accessing digital evidence,” he felt.

“Even though the MD 5 hash value of the memory card has changed, the individual hash value of the video recordings are found to be the same. On detailed examination, it was also seen that the memory card was accessed on January 9, 2018 and December 13, 2018,” according to a report of the FSL Director to the Kerala High Court submitted on June 1.

Incidentally, the memory card was in the safe custody of the magistrate court, Angamaly, and later at the District and Sessions Court, Ernakulam, when its hash value was found changed.