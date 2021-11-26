Videos of senior ragging a plus student on social media cause a stir

The principal said the school has not received a complaint from the student in the incident and would inform the police as soon as a complaint is received

A video footage of senior students ragging and forcibly cutting the hair of a plus one student in Uppala Government Higher Secondary School, which surfaced in social media has created a stir and people have demanded strong action against those involved in it.

The ragging took place on November 23 in a cafeteria near the school. A group of plus two students forcibly cut the hair of a plus one student. The footage was copied and circulated on social media. The locals came to know about the incident after the video of the incident was widely circulated.

However, the school principal Sunil Chandran said that the ragging did not take place inside the school compound and the said place where the ragging allegedly took place is far away from school. He said the student took the admission just few days back.

The principal said the school has not received a complaint from the student in the incident and would inform the police as soon as a complaint is received. However, they have decided to hold a PTA meeting in this regard and necessary action would be taken, he added.

The plus two students in the video have been identified. They did not come to class on November 26. The principal said that their parents have been informed and action will be taken.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that similar incidents of ragging had taken place at another school near Uppala. They alleged that similar ragging crimes were taking place in many schools in the area.