Video supporting Mamkootathil appears on CPI(M)‘s FB page

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] district unit in Pathanamthitta faced a major embarrassment after a promotional video supporting Rahul Mamkootathil, the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate in the Palakkad Assembly constituency, appeared on its official Facebook page.

The 57-second video, titled ‘Rahul: A marvel of love,’ showed Mr. Mamkootathil engaged in a door-to-door campaign, was posted on the ‘CPI(M) Pathanamthitta’ page on Saturday evening. It quickly sparked a lively social media debate but was withdrawn soon.

Initial reaction

Initially, the CPI(M) attempted to downplay the incident, claiming that the video was posted on a fake page. However, the party soon revised its stance, alleging that the page had been hacked. “The video appears to have been posted by someone who hacked the page. We will lodge a police complaint about this,” said K.P. Udayabhanu, secretary of the CPI(M) Pathanamthitta district committee.