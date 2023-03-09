Video series in sign language for child safety awareness

March 09, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Don Bosco Veedu Society here has brought out a video series to create awareness about child protection and safety systems through Indian sign language.

The visual series ‘Mudrika’ is about child care and safety systems for hearing and speech-impaired children and adults who are often overlooked by society.

‘Mudrika’ covers topics such as child rights, safe and unsafe touch, substance abuse, child protection mechanisms, mobile addiction, and awareness about Childline.

The video series is expected to create awareness about child rights and child protection for thousands of children.

Fr. Saji Elambasseril, Director of the Don Bosco Veedu Society, says the society had organised psychosocial counselling programmes online for children during COVID-19. Awareness messages were also circulated through WhatsApp. It was following this that he decided to take up a new initiative for hearing and speech-impaired children about sensitive yet critical topics such as safe touch and their rights.

Awareness programmes

Some of the children reaching the Don Bosco society are those who have been physically or sexually abused. Moreover, though the society conducts awareness programmes in schools and colleges, it feels these do not reach differently abled children studying there as part of inclusive education as much as it should. Some of these children may be vulnerable to abuse because they may be academically bright or look smart, contrary to the common perception about hearing or speech-impaired children. The video series would help such children become safe and aware of their rights.

Another issue of concern is substance abuse. Such children could be misled by drug carriers or peddlers. It is therefore important to make them aware of such perils too.

The video is in Indian sign language, says Fr. Elambasseril, so that it can be accessed more easily than if it were in local sign languages. It can be accessed even by people in other parts of the world. Also, children will be able to learn the Indian sign language by watching these videos.

Besides the Indian sign language, a Malayalam commentary and English subtitles too have been provided.

The videos will be popularised through social media platforms. Fr. Elambasseril hopes “resource teachers under the State government will be able to use these videos”.

The video series was released recently by filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan in the presence of Fr. Elambasseril, Fr. Jiji Kalavanal, rector of the society, S. Sreekumari, Principal, GVHSS for the Deaf, Jagathy, and Margi secretary S. Srinivasan.