Recording of physical test not possible: Kerala Public Service Commission

The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has informed the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) that as lakhs of candidates are participating in the physical test being conducted for the post of civil police officers, it is not possible to video-record the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The PSC made the submission when a petition filed by some candidates seeking to stay all further proceedings as well as restrain the PSC from publishing the final select list of civil police officers came up for hearing.

Incident at college

The petition was filed against the backdrop of the controversy over the finalisation of the list for Kerala Armed Police Battalion IV following the inclusion of Sivaranjith and two other Students Federation of India activists involved in a stabbing incident at University College on the rank list.

The PSC further submitted that PET was conducted as per the instructions issued by the commission from time to time. A candidate must qualify for any five events out of the eight specified in the National Physical Efficiency One Star Standard Test. The PSC assured the tribunal that steps would be taken to ensure that no impersonation took place.

The photograph of the candidate would be frequently cross-checked by the chairman of the board of PET. Outsiders would not be allowed to mingle with the candidates.

The PSC said the selection of the venue for the PET would depend on the number of candidates in the short list and availability of the ground. Therefore, the venue could not be announced in advance.