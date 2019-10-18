Video puts Jaleel on the back foot

The assertions by Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel and the MG University notwithstanding, a video footage pointing to the presence of his private secretary K. Sharaffudin during the business session of controversial file adalat surfaced here on Thursday, putting the Minister on the back foot.

The video, available on the Facebook page of the varsity, shows Mr.Sharaffuddin at the certificate distribution ceremony, which was held about an hour after the inaugural session.

Earlier, the Minister as well as varsity officials had claimed that neither Mr.Jaleel nor his private secretary was present at the business session of the file adalat held on February 22. The event courted controversy after Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the varsity decided to award special moderation to a B.Tech student in violation of the rules and statutes of the university during the adalat.

When contacted, the office of the Minister confirmed that Mr.Sharaffudin, also a former syndicate member of the MGU, had indeed attended the inaugural session on a request by the varsity authority.

“The ministers’ entrusting their private secretaries to receive complaints regarding the government is a regular affair and does not amount to violation of any rules,” it said, in a response issued later.

Rubbishing the allegations raised by Mr. Chennithala, the statement noted that the decision to award moderation to B.Tech courses was taken at a meeting of the Syndicate committee on the previous night of the adalat. This was duly informed to the adalat the next day by the examination committee convener. The authority to decide on the award of moderation vested only with the varsities concerned and they would decide on it both prior to and after the examinations, it said.

Pointing out that the examination manual 4.2 authorised the varsity to either reject or accept the recommendations on moderation by the examination board, it also held that the right to conduct examinations and approve its results was vested with the varsity as per the MGU statute Section 23(15).

Further, Section 10(7) in chapter 3 of the MGU Act stipulated that the Vice Chancellor had the authority to exercise this power on behalf of the syndicate, it added.