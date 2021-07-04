Victory flame reaches war hero’s house

Brigadier Kartik Seshadri hands over the Victory Flame to Geetha Gopakumar, wife of the late Major R. Gopakumar, in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

04 July 2021 19:42 IST

Major Gopakumar was awarded the Vir Chakra for bravery in the 1971 war

Indian Army officers on Sunday called at the home of the late Major Raman Pillai Gopakumar, a veteran of the 1971 war, bearing the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal,’ the victory flame commemorating the 50th year of India's victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

The flame, lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the eternal flame at the National War Memorial in December, had reached Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday evening.

Advertising

Advertising

On Sunday, it was taken to the home of Major Gopakumar, a Vir Chakra awardee, by a team led by Brigadier Kartik Seshadri, Station Commander, Military Station, Pangode.

The team felicitated Geetha Gopakumar, the wife of Major Gopakumar, and presented a memento. The army also collected soil from his home which will be used to plant trees at the National War Memorial.

Holding the rank of Captain during the 1971 War, R. Gopakumar was posted in the Eastern Sector where he organised and commanded the Mukti Bahini operatives in a series of missions against the enemy.

He was awarded the Vir Chakra for his brave actions and was later promoted to the rank of Major. He passed away in 1982.

The Victory Flame will be handed over to the Southern Air Command on Tuesday (July 6), Navy unit on July 7, the NCC Directorate on July 8 and the Coast Guard Station, Vizhinjam on July 9. The flame will move on to Kanyakumari on July 10.