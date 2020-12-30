Victorious LDF candidates resign in Thiruvanvandoor

Averse to accepting UDF support for president, vice-president posts in grama panchayat

Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidates who were elected to the post of president and vice president of the Thiruvanvandoor grama panchayat in the district resigned soon after their victory in the elections held on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, in the elections held to the grama panchayat, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won five seats, followed by LDF (four seats) and UDF (three seats).

An Independent candidate won one seat.

On Wednesday, Bindu Kuruvila, an LDF Independent, representing Mazhukeermel ward was elected president with the support of UDF members. S

he polled seven votes, while the NDA candidate got five votes. However, as per the decision of the LDF, Ms. Bindu quit before being sworn-in.

In the election to the post of vice president, Beena Biju, of the LDF was declared the winner. But she too did not take the oath of office.

LDF sources said that it was averse to accepting UDF's support.

District Congress Committee president M. Liju alleged that the LDF’s action was to help the BJP in the grama panchayat.