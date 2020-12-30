Victorious LDF candidates resign in Thiruvanvandoor

Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidates who were elected to the post of president and vice president of the Thiruvanvandoor grama panchayat in the district resigned soon after their victory in the elections held on Wednesday.
Earlier this month, in the elections held to the grama panchayat, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won five seats, followed by LDF (four seats) and UDF (three seats).
An Independent candidate won one seat.
On Wednesday, Bindu Kuruvila, an LDF Independent, representing Mazhukeermel ward was elected president with the support of UDF members. S
he polled seven votes, while the NDA candidate got five votes. However, as per the decision of the LDF, Ms. Bindu quit before being sworn-in.
In the election to the post of vice president, Beena Biju, of the LDF was declared the winner. But she too did not take the oath of office.
LDF sources said that it was averse to accepting UDF's support.
District Congress Committee president M. Liju alleged that the LDF’s action was to help the BJP in the grama panchayat.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath