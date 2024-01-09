Victoria College special cover to be released at Palmpex 2024 today

January 09, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Postal divisions of Ottapalam and Palakkad will jointly conduct a two-day district-level philatelic exhibition here on Wednesday and Thursday.

BSNL principal general manager Ilanthirai V.S. will inaugurate the exhibition titled Palmpex 2024 at Sree Parvathy Mandapam, Chandranagar, in the morning.

Invited stamp collectors from across the State will present their stamps at the exhibition.

A special day postal cover with the photograph of Government Victoria College, Palakkad, will be released at the exhibition. The Postal department is bringing out the special cover with the support of the Government Victoria College Old Students Association (GVC-OSA).

“It’s going to be one of the proudest moments for every Victorian. We are joining hands with the Postal Department as part of an effort to give yet another historical imprint to our alma mater,” said P.M. Sreevalsan, president of the GVC-OSA.

The old students of Victoria contributed ₹1 lakh for the special day postal cover. Palmpex 2024 will be the biggest philatelic exhibition in Palakkad.

W. Nagaditya Kumar, senior superintendent of post office, Palakkad, said that there would be facility to get personalised stamps under My Stamp scheme at the exhibition. He called upon the people to make use of the My Stamp scheme.

My Stamp is a scheme for personalised sheets of postage stamps introduced by the Postal Department in 2011. The personalisation can be achieved by printing a thumbnail image of the customer’s photograph and logos of institutions, or images of artwork, heritage buildings, tourist places, historical cities, or wildlife on a selected template sheet having postage stamps.

