ADVERTISEMENT

Victoria College physics alumni hold AI seminar

Updated - September 08, 2024 07:58 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Calicut University Computer Sciences department head V.L. Lajeesh inaugurated the seminar

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Victoria College Physics Alumni Association and the Palghat Development Centre for Science, Technology and Management (PDCSTM) jointly conducted a seminar on ‘Artificial intelligence and its opportunities and challenges’ here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Calicut University Computer Sciences department head V.L. Lajeesh inaugurated the seminar. He spoke about the potentials and possibilities of AI. Dr. Lajeesh advised that people should focus on socially responsible AI applications.

PDCSTM director Parakkal Ramachandra Menon presided over the function. He said the seminar will be an introduction of AI technology to a large section of people in Palakkad. He said AI-based start-ups will be encouraged in the proposed Smart City project of Palakkad.

An Artificial Intelligence Community Club of Palakkad was formed after the seminar by including different sections of people interested in AI.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Aswini Kumar Menon, Physics Alumni Association secretary, said that the AI Club would create awareness about the importance and possibilities of AI among the people of Palakkad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US